Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

