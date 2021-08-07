Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

