Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.46 ($62.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

