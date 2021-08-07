JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

JBGS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 520,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,225. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

