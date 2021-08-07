Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,750 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $150.04 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

