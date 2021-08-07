Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of USI stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71. Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.