Jane Street Group LLC Sells 83,233 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,233 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of MESO opened at $7.32 on Friday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

