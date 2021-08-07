Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ondas alerts:

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ONDS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.