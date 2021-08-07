Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

