Jane Street Group LLC Invests $177,000 in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 363,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,466,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,327.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

