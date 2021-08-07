Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OCX opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

