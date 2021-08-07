Jane Street Group LLC Buys 17,573 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 151,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 83,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.