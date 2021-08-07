James E. Heppelmann Sells 15,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
