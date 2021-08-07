James E. Heppelmann Sells 15,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

