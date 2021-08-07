Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 8,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,075 shares.The stock last traded at $100.55 and had previously closed at $103.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after buying an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

