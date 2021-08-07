Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 312,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,800. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.