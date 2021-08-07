J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Position Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,963 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of J. Alexander’s worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 396,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in J. Alexander’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE JAX opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.09 million, a PE ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.54. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter.

J. Alexander’s Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

