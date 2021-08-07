Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $97.66, but opened at $85.95. Itron shares last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 9,516 shares trading hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.82.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

