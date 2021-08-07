ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.52. ITOCHU has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $66.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

