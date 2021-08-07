Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.18.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

