iStar (NYSE:STAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.58. 435,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

