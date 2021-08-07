iStar (NYSE:STAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 435,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

