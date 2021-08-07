iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

