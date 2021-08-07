iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.20. 1,416,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

