iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Cut by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.12. 1,974,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.87.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

