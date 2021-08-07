iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $169.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.64. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $126.26 and a 1 year high of $169.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.