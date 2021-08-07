iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lessened by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 10,528,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,252,988. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.