iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 1,093,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,710. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85.

