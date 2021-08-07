iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Kovack Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 1,093,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,710. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85.

