IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $248.96. 670,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,205. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

