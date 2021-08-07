IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $250.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Shares of IPGP opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

