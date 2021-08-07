IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.48

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.26. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 69.20 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57). Also, insider Aedhmar Hynes bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

