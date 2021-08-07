Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.66). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 763,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.