Investors Llp Bulldog Sells 25,088 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) major shareholder Investors Llp Bulldog sold 25,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:IRL opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

