Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,222% compared to the average daily volume of 521 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE SCR opened at $33.38 on Friday. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

