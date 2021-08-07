Investors Buy High Volume of Sify Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 769% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.