Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Position Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

RHS opened at $157.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

