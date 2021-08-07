Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Position Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 50,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.62.

