Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 1.60% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 24,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

