Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $27,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

