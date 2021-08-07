Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

IVA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 11,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,558. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

