Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

