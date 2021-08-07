Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

