International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after buying an additional 183,843 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 1,729,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

