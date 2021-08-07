International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

International Money Express stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

