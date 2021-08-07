International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
International Money Express stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
