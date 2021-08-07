International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Financial Analysis

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.57% -23.88% -7.20% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

93.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 3.13 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -31.76 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $49.47, suggesting a potential upside of 32.00%.

Volatility and Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems. The company also provides RxCompanion, a cloud-based MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, a web-based electronic health record for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations; PACElogic, which delivers real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state required reporting. In addition, the company offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software; PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform; and clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 130 healthcare organizations; and 280 health plans and approximately 14,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

