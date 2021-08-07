Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.02

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

