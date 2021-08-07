InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,869 ($63.61). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,735 ($61.86), with a volume of 372,676 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,872.53.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

