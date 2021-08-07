Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.