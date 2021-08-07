Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins started coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

