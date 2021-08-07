Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$389 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.25 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.43 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

